LONDON, June 19 — Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain today it would be "very serious" if it enacted a new law to unilaterally change part of a Brexit deal to try to ease trade with Northern Ireland, and urged the government to resume talks.

"If this bill is enacted, I think we're in a very serious situation," he told the BBC.

"What now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the European Union." — Reuters