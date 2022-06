The UAE announced in a statement that 100 per cent vaccination had been achieved. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ABU DHABI, June 2 —The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated all those who must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the oil-rich Gulf Arab state, state news agency WAM reported today.

The UAE "announces that 100 per cent of the targeted categories have been vaccinated," it said. — Reuters