Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato was an important signal of strengthening security in Europe'. —Reuters pic

WARSAW, May 19 — Poland will assist Sweden and Finland, should they be attacked before obtaining Nato membership, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said today.

"I consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato as an important signal of strengthening security in Europe," he said during a conference.

"I want to make it clear that in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland during their accession (process), Poland will come to their aid."

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the Nato alliance yesterday, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks. — Reuters