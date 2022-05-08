Malay Mail

Israeli PM's spokesman: Two Palestinians wanted for killing three in Israel apprehended

Sunday, 08 May 2022 04:27 PM MYT

JERUSALEM, May 8 — Two Palestinians who killed three Israelis in an attack in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday have been apprehended, Israeli security forces said in a statement today.

The attack was the latest in a recent upsurge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. 

Israeli forces had mounted an extensive search since the incident, in which two axe-wielding assailants, whom Israel said resided in the occupied West Bank, ran through the town, some 15 km north of Tel Aviv.— Reuters

