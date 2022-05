Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pose for a picture with their delegations before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, May 1 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy today said he had held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelenskiy on Twitter. — Reuters