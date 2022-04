Russia has previously censured Google on other reasons, including not blocking certain search results. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 11 — Russia’s communications regulator today demanded Google take immediate steps to remove threats against Russian users from its platforms.

“Roskomnadzor sent a demand to the American IT company Google LLC to immediately take measures to exclude statements of threats against Russian users from the company’s services”, the regulator, known as Roskomnadzor, said in a statement. — Reuters