Myanmar has denied allegations of genocide against the Rohingya. — Reuters pic

YANGON, March 24 — Myanmar’s military did not commit genocide against minority Rohingya Muslims during 2017 operations in Rakhine state, but crimes may have been committed by personnel on an individual level, an army spokesman said today.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was responding to a question at a news conference about a US announcement that it had formally determined genocide and crimes against humanity had taken place in “widespread and systematic” attacks. — Reuters