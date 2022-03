US President Joe Biden said Russia using chemical weapons was 'a real threat'. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 23 — US President Joe Biden said today that Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat.

“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said when asked about concerns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine as he departed for Europe to attend the Nato summit. — Reuters