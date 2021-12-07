No one above the law, Myanmar junta minister says of Suu Kyi verdict

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaching coronavirus regulations but the military junta leaders reduced it to two years’ detention in her current location. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Dec 7 — A senior Myanmar junta official said yesterday the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi showed no one was above the law and that the army chief had commuted her sentence on “grounds of humanity”.

Information minister Maung Maung Ohn also told a virtual briefing that Myanmar’s judicial system was impartial and today’s sentencing of the Nobel laureate and former leader was according to law.

