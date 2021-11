Last week, the European Union’s drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 30 — France’s Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator today backed vaccinating fragile children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 if they were at risk of developing a serious form of the disease, or if they lived with vulnerable people.

Last week, the European Union’s drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, paving the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe struggles with a surge in cases. — Reuters