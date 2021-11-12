US top diplomat Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal next week

According to the State Department, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from November 15-20. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 ― US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from November 15-20, the State Department said yesterday.

In Nairobi, Blinken will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss topics including cooperation on ending the Covid-19 pandemic and regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, the department said in a statement.

Blinken will travel next to Abuja to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and revitalizing democracy, it said.

In Dakar, Blinken will meet with Senegalese President Macky Sall “to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries,” the statement said. ― Reuters