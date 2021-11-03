Two dead after man falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 — Two people died and one was injured yesterday in Sweden’s Uppsala after an elderly man fell seven floors, hitting two people, at a concert hall, police said.

Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs from the group and various musicals.

“We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told AFP.

The concert hall has an open space in the foyer and the person fell from the seventh floor and hit two other people.

The person who fell, a man in his 80s, as well as one of the people hit, a man in his 60s, died. The third, a woman also in her 60s, was injured, police said

Police first closed off the concert hall and interviewed witnesses before the cordon was lifted and people sent home.

The event occurred before 7pm (1800 GMT) as people were arriving for the concert that was scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, but was cancelled after the incident.

In a statement posted online late yesterday police said that they “currently had no reason to think a crime had been committed in relation to the man’s fall”. — AFP

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-5477933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]