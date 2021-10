Lee Jae-yong was fined 70 million won by the Seoul Central District Court, Yonhap news agency reported. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Oct 26 — The de-facto leader of South Korea’s sprawling Samsung group Lee Jae-yong was convicted today of illegally using the anaesthetic drug propofol, the latest legal travail to beset the multi-billionaire.

Lee — the vice-chairman of the world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and according to Forbes the world’s 238th richest person — was fined 70 million won (RM249,013) by the Seoul Central District Court, Yonhap news agency reported. — AFP