MOSCOW, Oct 20 — Russia today reported a record 1,028 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 34,073 new infections, a surge in cases that has led authorities to press for stricter health restrictions.

Moscow’s mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s yesterday and the Russian government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases that the Kremlin has blamed on Russia’s slow vaccination campaign. — Reuters