Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara

In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron said French military forces had killed the leader of Islamic State, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the in the Greater Sahara. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Sept 16 ― French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday French military forces had killed Islamic militant Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

“It's another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” Macron said in a tweet.

Sahrawi was the historic leader of Islamic State in the Sahel region of West Africa and his group had targeted US soldiers in a deadly attack in 2017, Macron's office said. In August 2020, he personally ordered the killing of six French charity workers and their Nigerien driver, it added. ― Reuters