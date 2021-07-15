South Korea reports 1,600 new Covid-19 cases

Women wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2021. — ETX Studio pic

SEOUL, July 15 ― South Korea reported 1,600 new Covid-19 cases today, a slight drop from the record number the previous day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country tightened social distancing rules across most of the country yesterday, when it reported a record number of 1,615 infections, to tackle its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus.

Outbreaks had previously been largely centred in the capital Seoul and neighbouring areas, but cases have spread to non-metropolitan areas, adding to worries about the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowing vaccine rollout.

So far, South Korea has recorded 173,511 cases and 2,050 deaths. Only 30.8 per cent of its 52 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. ― Reuters