YANGON, July 14 — Military-ruled Myanmar reported record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths today, as it suffers its most severe wave of infections so far.

Citing health ministry figures, state-run MRTV said there were 7,089 new cases and 145 deaths from Covid-19, a sharp rise from the previous day’s figures. — Reuters