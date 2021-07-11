Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says

Another 31 people were still “potentially unaccounted for,” with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building. — Courtesy of Florida Task Force 3 via Reuters

MIAMI, July 11 —The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 today from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building’s wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Another 31 people were still “potentially unaccounted for,” with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, Levine Cava said at a briefing.

“The numbers are fluid and they will continue to change as these efforts continue,” she said. — Reuters