Philippines suspends decision to scrap troop pact with United States

Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin (right) said the decision to suspend the agreement is under review. — Reuters pic

MANILA, June 14 — The Philippines has suspended for the third time its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its foreign minister said today.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the suspension would be for a further six months while President Rodrigo Duterte “studies, and both sides further address his concerns regarding, particular aspects of the agreement”.

The Philippines is a treaty ally of the United States, and several military agreements are dependent on the VFA. Duterte last year notified Washington he was cancelling the deal, which came amid outrage over a senator and ally being denied a US visa. — Reuters