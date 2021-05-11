Kyiv says some Nato allies worried about provoking Russia with Ukraine membership

Ukraine's Nato membership is mainly threatened by Russia. — Reuters pic

KYIV, May 11 — Ukraine does not expect next month’s Nato summit will produce a Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine, because some member states worry it will provoke Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today.

“Regarding the obstacles, unfortunately, there are still several countries among the allies who are guided by the logic of not provoking Russia and believe that sitting and doing nothing is the best way to keep Russia calm,” he told the Ukraine 24 channel. — Reuters