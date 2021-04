Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collect PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test samples at the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control in Bangkok January 11, 2021. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, April 8 — Thailand reported 405 new coronavirus cases today and no new deaths, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,310, with 95 deaths. — Reuters