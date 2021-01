People wearing face masks as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease are seen at a train station in Bangkok January 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Jan 27 — Thailand today reported 819 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 15,465.

One additional death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 76. More than 700 of the new infections were in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the most recent outbreak, the Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing. — Reuters