Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic during a public event in Bratislava, Slovakia October 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRATISLAVA, Dec 18 — Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said today he had tested positive for Covid-19, a week after he attended an EU summit in Brussels.

The summit is believed to be where French President Emmanuel Macron caught the virus, leading a host of European leaders and top French officials to rush into self-isolation.

“Today, I am one of you,” Matovic wrote on his Facebook page, attaching a screenshot of a text message with his test results. — AFP