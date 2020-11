Rescue workers carry a four-year-old girl, Ayda Gezgin, out from a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 3, 2020. — Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) handout pic via Reuters

BAYRAKLI (Turkey), Nov 4 — A four-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, killing more than 100 people, the local mayor and AFP reporters at the scene said.

“We have witnessed a miracle in the 91st hour,” Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer tweeted. “Rescue teams pulled out four-year-old Ayda alive. Along with the great pain we have experienced, we have this joy as well.” — AFP