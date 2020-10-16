Mexico's ex-defence minister detained in US, says government

Then-Mexican Defence Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos reads out a public apology before 26,000 soldiers assembled at a military base in Mexico City April 16, 2016. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 — Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter late yesterday that General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, ex-defence minister for former president Enrique Pena Nieto, has been detained at Los Angeles airport.

“The Consul in Los Angeles will be informing me of the charges in the next few hours. We will offer the consular assistance to which he is entitled. I will keep you posted,” said Ebrard.

US Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau informed Ebrard of the detention, said the foreign minister. — Reuters