The number of new coronavirus cases has reached record heights almost every day since mid-September, and passed the 3,000 mark for the first time yesterday.. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, Sept 30 — New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands reached a new record daily high of 3,294 today, data released by health authorities showed.

The number of new coronavirus cases has reached record heights almost every day since mid-September, and passed the 3,000 mark for the first time yesterday.

The Dutch government today imposed a raft of new measures to stem the rise in infections. — Reuters