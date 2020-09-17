WHO director warns Latin America opening too early, Covid-19 still a risk

A woman holding a flag protests from a car due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, during a national strike in Bogota, Colombia September 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Sept 17 — Latin America has started to resume normal social and public life at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic still requires major control interventions, World Health Organisation regional director Carissa Etienne said yesterday.

Coronavirus cases in Colombia's border area with Venezuela have increased ten-fold in the last two weeks, Etienne said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organisation directors.

Death rates are climbing in parts of Mexico, and similar trends are seen in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Bolivia, with similar patterns also emerging in areas of Argentina, she said.

“Although the entire world is racing to develop new tools to prevent and cure Covid-19, a safe and effective vaccine that can be manufactured and delivered at scale is not around the corner,” Etienne warned.

“We must be clear that opening up too early gives this virus more room to spread and puts our populations at greater risk. Look no further than Europe,” she said.

Etienne said governments must monitor travel very carefully because reopening to tourism can lead to setbacks. That has happened in the Caribbean, where several countries that had virtually no cases have experienced spikes as tourism resumed.

According to a Reuters tally, Latin America has recorded around 8.4 million coronavirus cases, and over 314,000 deaths, both figures being the highest of any region. — Reuters