Filipinos queue for cash subsidy from the government amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Manila, Philippines August 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Sept 2 — The Philippine health ministry today recorded 2,218 new coronavirus infections, the country’s lowest daily case increase in five weeks, and 27 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 226,440 while deaths have reached 3,623, a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days. — Reuters