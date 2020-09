Passengers wearing masks for protection against Covid-19 maintain social distancing while queueing to ride a bus in Manila, Philippines July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Sept 1 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 3,483 additional novel coronavirus infections and 39 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections had reached 224,264, more than half of which were reported in the past 30 days, while deaths had increased to 3,597.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday kept partial restrictions in and around the capital for another month until end-September to stem the continuous rise in infections. — Reuters