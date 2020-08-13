White House to unveil new anti-coronavirus steps for reopening US schools, aide says

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington August 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 — The Trump administration will unveil eight new measures yesterday for US schools to follow as they reopen to increase protection against the coronavirus pandemic, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said.

'”e want them (schools) to open soon and safely, and we're coming up with eight measures or so on how to do that, which will be announced today,” Conway said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Later yesterday, Trump held a schools event where a small group of parents, teachers and assorted other individuals called for the reopening of schools, though the administration did not unveil particular steps.

Trump has scheduled a news conference at 5.30pm (2130 GMT), where he will be joined by members of his coronavirus task force, including White House adviser Scott Atlas, who is a forceful advocate of reopening schools.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for schools to reopen, saying there are low risks to young people from the virus, even as teachers and public health experts have raised alarms about whether it could be done safely. — Reuters