Covid-19: Migrant workers among foreigners allowed into Thailand from tomorrow

File picture shows people wearing protective face masks, at a bus station after many workers crowded the terminal station to return to their cities after activities have been closed due to coronavirus outbreak, Thailand, March 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 3 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) today said selected foreigners including migrant workers from neighbouring countries allowed to enter the kingdom would arrive starting tomorrow.

Its director-general, Chula Sukmanop said others who could enter the kingdom via air border, under the relaxation measures included the spouses and children of permanent residents and non-Thai work permit holders.

“Guests of the government and those under special arrangements or permitted by the prime minister are also allowed to fly in.

“All of them must comply with the disease prevention measures under the relaxation restriction committee’s instruction that include undergoing 14-day quarantine at a state facility,” he said in a statement.

On July 22, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) agreed to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, in the infrastructure sector and food industry to enter the kingdom, starting Aug 1, a move to revive its economy hard hit by the pandemic.

Besides that, medical tourists, foreigners participating in international conferences and trade fairs, foreign film production crews and Thailand Elite cardholders (those with long-term residence visas and multiple-entry residence visas) are among individuals allowed to enter the country.

Meanwhile, Thailand has reported three new Covid-19 cases, including a Thai student who returned from India, and zero fatality over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 3,320 cases and 58 fatalities thus far.

CCSA spokesman Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said two Thai nationals, aged 26 and 43, who returned from the United Arab Emirates were tested positive.

“Since April 3 until yesterday, 70,942 people arrived in Thailand and all them must undergo the compulsory 14-day quarantine at state facilities. A total of 383 returnees tested positive for the viral infection,” he said at the Covid-19 briefing today.

To date, Thailand has reported 3,320 Covid-19 cases with 58 fatalities. A total of 3,142 patients have recovered and returned home while 120 remain warded.

Thaweesilp said 71 United States army officers and personnel for a joint military exercise with the Thai army arrived today.

Meanwhile, 39 Japanese army officers and personnel are scheduled to arrive this evening and tomorrow for another joint military exercise.

“All of them will undergo compulsory quarantine at alternative state facilities in Bangkok,” said Thaweesilp. — Bernama