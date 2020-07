This file photo taken March 14, 2020 shows pro-democracy activist Benny Tai (centre), co-founder of Occupy Central, gesturing to supporters while waiting for the release of pro-democracy activist and Occupy Central co-founder Chan Kin-man from Pik Uk prison in Hong Kong. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 30 — China’s office in Hong Kong praised local authorities today for disqualifying a dozen pro-democracy campaigners from standing in legislative elections, saying their political views “crossed the legal bottom line”.

“How could Hong Kong’s legislative body... allow these unscrupulous delinquents seeking to destroy ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and Hong Kong’s prosperity into its chamber,” the Liaison Office said in a statement. — AFP