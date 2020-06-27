France’s Macron says he plans to travel to Russia soon

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 27 — French President Emmanuel Macron today said he would soon travel to Russia for more talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Trust-building talks initiated with President Putin at Fort Bregancon continue," Macron said in a tweet, mentioning European security, regional conflicts and climate change as key themes. "I will travel soon to Russia."

Macron and Putin held a video call on Friday. Macron has called for Europe to re-examine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying that a policy of defiance towards Moscow in recent years had failed. — Reuters