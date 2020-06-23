Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

The letter urged US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to consider stronger measures. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 23 — US Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American policing practices.

In a letter, the chamber’s top Democrat and two Black senators urged McConnell instead to consider stronger reforms contained in a sweeping Democratic bill that the US House of Representatives is due to consider on Thursday, following widespread protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody. — Reuters