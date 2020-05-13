Singapore's health ministry confirms 675 new Covid-19 cases

A sign with instructions on temperature taking is pictured in a construction site amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore May 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 13 — Singapore has confirmed 675 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 25,346.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Two cases are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MoH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH added. — TODAY