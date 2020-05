A waitress of a drive-in 'Dult,' a small Bavarian market fest, serves food while visitors are driving through in Landshut, Germany, May 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 7 — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,284 to 166,091, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today.

The reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,119, the tally showed. — Reuters