690 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, total at 15,641

Medical personnel help a migrant worker to an ambulance at a dormitory amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, April 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 29 — Singapore has confirmed 690 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a Facebook post today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 15,641.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Six cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY