TOKYO, April 13 —Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections today, Japan’s media reported, as the tally of infections in the country’s capital continues to rise.

Today’s figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from yesterday, when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible. — Reuters