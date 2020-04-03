China’s Hubei province reports four new coronavirus deaths as of April 2

Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan April 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 3 — Mainland China reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted infections, the country’s National Health Commission said today.

Mainland China also reported four new deaths as of yesterday, all in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, the commission said in a statement. The total number of infections now stands at 81,620 and 3,322 deaths have been reported from mainland China to date.

The commission said 60 new asymptomatic coronavirus patients were also reported yesterday. — Reuters