Covid-19: Singapore’s positive cases surge, total now 130; 82 recovered

People wearing masks walk in Changi Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 6 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported 13 more new cases of Covid-19 infection, bringing the total number of positive cases in the island-city to 130.

In a statement here, MOH said nine of the new cases are part of the new cluster involving a private dinner function at Safra Jurong, 333, Boon Lay Way on February 15.

In total, the ministry said, 17 of the confirmed cases are now linked to the cluster.

According to MOH, two of the new cases are likely to be imported ones.

One of them is a 47-year-old male Singapore citizen who had been in South Africa from February 14 to 17 and France from February 22 to 24.

A cabin crew of Singapore Airlines, he had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms on February 27, said MOH.

Another case which is likely to be imported involved a 37-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who had been in Germany from February 27 to March 5.

MOH said one of the other two new cases had been in the same ward as Case 109 at Singapore General Hospital from February 29 to March 1, before the latter was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection.

It said the other new case is unlinked to any cases and involved a 55-year-old male Singapore citizen who is employed by SingTel, a telecommunication provider.

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, MOH said one more case of Covid-19 was discharged from hospital today, bringing to 82 the number who have fully recovered.

Of the 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.

As at noon, MOH has identified 3,366 close contacts who have been quarantined. — Bernama