In this picture taken on January 21, 2020 a quarantine officer (bottom) monitors a thermal scanner as passengers from an international flight arrive at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Jan 24 — South Korea’s government today confirmed the second case of a coronavirus that originated in China, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The virus killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800, with the World Health Organisation declaring it an emergency. — Reuters

