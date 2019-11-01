Man who allegedly took upskirt videos at Singapore MRT station dies after being detained by members of public

A 46-year-old man collapsed and died today after he was nabbed by five members of the public for allegedly taking upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT Station. — Today file pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — A 46-year-old man collapsed and died today after he was nabbed by five members of the public for allegedly taking upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT Station.

Police officers were alerted to “a case of insulting the modesty of a woman” at about 12.45pm, the police said in response to TODAY’s queries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 46-year-old man had allegedly taken upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT station, before he was detained by five members of the public along Niven Road,” the police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was observed to be motionless and had no pulse, the police added.

They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.

The paramedics subsequently pronounced him dead at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The police did not reveal the identity of the man or the members of the public who caught him. It is also not known how he died.

The case has been classified as unnatural death. — TODAY