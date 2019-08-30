Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested in crackdown on protests

Former student leader Joshua Wong stands beside student activist Agnes Chow after being released on bail at the High Court in Hong Kong, China, January 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 30 — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested today on suspicion of organising illegal protests as authorities intensify a clampdown on unrest that has plunged the city into its biggest political crisis in more than two decades.

Wong, the icon of pro-democracy demonstrations five years ago that foreshadowed the latest turbulence, is the highest-profile arrest since protests escalated in mid-June over fears China was exerting greater control over the city.

Two other prominent activists, Andy Chan and Agnes Chow, have also been detained.

The bespectacled Wong, who was 17 when he became the face of the student-led Umbrella Movement, has not been a prominent figure in current protests which have no identifiable leaders.

He was released from jail in June after serving a five-week term for contempt of court.

Police said Wong and Chow, both 22, were arrested today on suspicion of “organising unauthorised assembly” and “knowingly participating in unauthorised assembly”.

Chan, a founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party that was banned last September, was arrested at Hong Kong’s international airport yesterday on suspicion of “participating in riots” and “attacking police” during a protest on July 13, police said.

Wong’s political party Demosisto, which advocates for greater democracy in Hong Kong, said the arrests were an attempt to scapegoat individuals in a movement that has built momentum without public figureheads.

“The arrests were apparently a political operation that makes “movement leaders’ named by the central government,” Demosisto said on its Facebook page.

“It will only make the government misjudge the public, leading to a deadly situation that is more difficult to resolve.”

Police have refused permission for a pro-democracy march tomorrow and an appeal by organisers to allow the demonstration to proceed was turned down today.

The Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of previous mass protests, said it would comply with the order and cancel the march but would plan more demonstrations.

More than three months of unrest in Hong Kong was sparked by anger over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.

It has evolved into calls for greater democracy under the “one country, two systems” formula, which guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland that include an independent judiciary, under which Hong Kong has been ruled since 1997.

Protesters are riled by perceived interference by China that undermines the “one country, two systems” arrangement.

Reuters exclusively reported today that Lam previously requested Beijing’s approval for a plan to ease tensions, evidence of the extent to which China is controlling the Hong Kong government’s response to the unrest.

“Climate of fear”

Nearly 900 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began with frequent clashes between protesters and police, who have at times fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse activists.

With protesters and Hong Kong authorities locked at an impasse, there has been increasing speculation that the government may impose emergency law, giving it extra powers over detentions, censorship and curfews.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who has become a lightning rod for protesters’ anger, said this week that the government would consider using “all laws” to prevent violence.

A senior official with China’s parliament told Reuters today that Hong Kong was a long way from having to declare emergency powers.

China has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the demonstrations in the former British colony and warned against foreign governments interfering in the city’s protests.

A photograph in a pro-Beijing newspaper earlier this month of Wong meeting a US consular official triggered a war of words between Washington and Beijing.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus called China a “thuggish regime” for disclosing photographs and personal details of the diplomat.

China brought fresh troops into Hong Kong yesterday in what it described as a routine rotation of its garrison there.

Chinese state media stressed the troop movement was routine and Asian and Western diplomats watching the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces in the territory had been expecting it.

The Civil Human Rights Front leader, Jimmy Sham, was attacked by two men armed with a knife and a baseball bat yesterday, it said on its Facebook page. He was not hurt but a friend who tried to protect him suffered injuries to his arm.

“The repeated harassment of pro-democracy activists, combined with police bans on demonstrations, has created a climate of fear for peaceful protesters,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

This weekend marks five years since Beijing ruled out universal suffrage for Hong Kong and comes as the financial hub faces its first recession in a decade, with all its pillars of growth under stress. — Reuters