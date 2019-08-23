Homemade bomb kills Israeli, wounds two others in West Bank

The mother (left) and relatives of 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb, who was killed in a homemade bomb attack while visiting a spring near the Jewish settlement of Dolev northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, react during Shnerb’s funeral in the Israeli city of Lod, August 23, 2019. — AFP pic

JERUSALEM, Aug 23 — A rare homemade bomb attack in the occupied West Bank killed one Israeli and seriously wounded her father and brother today as they visited a spring near a Jewish settlement, officials said.

Israeli security forces deployed throughout the area where the attack took place near the settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah, to search for suspects.

Israeli medics had earlier reported that a 17-year-old had been critically wounded in the attack and officials later announced her death, naming her as Rina Shnerb from the central Israeli city of Lod.

Medics from the Magen David Adom rescue service gave the ages of the two other casualties as 46 and 20. The army said the victims were a father and his two children.

The two wounded were taken by helicopter to hospital, the army said.

“Three civilians who were in a nearby spring were injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast,” it said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “harsh terrorist attack” and sent condolences to the family, while pledging to continue building settlements.

“The security arms are in pursuit after the abhorrent terrorists,” he said in a statement.

“We will apprehend them. The long arm of Israel reaches all those who seek our lives and will settle accounts with them.”

Israeli forces meanwhile entered the Palestinian village Beitunia, south of the spring, to take footage from surveillance cameras.

An AFP reporter said Palestinians clashed there with Israeli soldiers, but no casualties were reported.

Chief of the army, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi visited the site of the attack to understand the incident and oversee the efforts to locate the perpetrators, which he was “confident” would happen quickly, the military said.

Later in the day, Shnerb was buried in her hometown Lod, with thousands participating in the funeral.

Shnerb’s father Eitan, who was wounded and couldn’t attend the funeral, relayed through an uncle his request that people focus on “our strength and love and the wonderful nation and our good land” and avoid sinking into “weakness and anger and strife”.

“We should be worthy of the great sacrifice we offered today,” Eitan Shnerb was cited by the uncle as saying.

Gaza border tensions

In a speech today, Ismail Haniya, the leader of the Islamist Hamas movement which rules Gaza, praised the attack but did not claim responsibility for it.

He referred to a recent clash between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and sought to draw a link between the two incidents.

Palestinians sporadically clash with Israeli settlers and security forces in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967, but bomb blasts have been rare in recent years.

Palestinian attacks have mostly involved guns, knives and car-rammings.

There have been concerns of a possible increase in violence in the run up to Israel’s September 17 general election.

A week ago, a Palestinian carried out a car-ramming attack in the West Bank, wounding two Israelis before being shot dead.

On August 8, an off-duty Israeli soldier’s body was found with multiple stab wounds. Two Palestinian suspects were later arrested.

There have also been tensions along the border with the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Late Thursday, a Palestinian threw grenades at Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross the Gaza border and was shot by Israeli forces, leaving him wounded, the army and the Gaza health ministry said.

Gaza militants have also launched six missiles at Israel in the past week.

The most recent were on Wednesday and in retaliation the army said it struck “a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip”. — AFP