Fighter jets scrambled after bomb threat on Scoot flight

SINGAPORE, June 3 ― Two Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG jets were scrambled to escort a Scoot flight from Cebu to Singapore on yesterday following a bomb threat.

It was later discovered to be a hoax, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post on the incident.

“The SAF takes every threat as real and seriously, until proven otherwise. The RSAF will stay ever vigilant,” wrote Mr Ng in his post.

According to a Scoot spokesperson, flight TR385 eventually landed safely at Changi Airport at 4.49pm. All 144 passengers and six crew members disembarked from the plane normally.

“Scoot will cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigations,” added the Scoot spokesperson. — TODAY