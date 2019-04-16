Four people in hospital after car mounts pavement at Marina Bay Financial Centre; driver arrested

The aftermath of the accident at Marina Bay Financial Centre. — Courtesy of Ben Lee via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 16 — The police arrested a 25-year-old man after his car mounted a kerb and drove onto the pavement at Marina Bay Financial Centre yesterday evening, landing four people in hospital.

The four casualties, a male car passenger and three female pedestrians aged between 35 and 46, were taken conscious to the Singapore General Hospital, said the police.

The driver was arrested for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act and investigations are ongoing, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at 6.08pm.

According to the Singapore General Hospital, the conditions of the four casualties are currently unknown as they are receiving treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for help at about 6.10pm for a road traffic accident at the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina Way.

Ben Lee, 55, who was at Marina Bay Financial Centre for business, said he saw a woman lying in front of the car.

“Her body was like jelly. She can’t move at all,” said the wildlife conservationist, who did not witness the accident.

Paramedics arrived shortly and attended to her, he said. They placed a neck brace on the victim before carrying her onto an ambulance on a stretcher. — TODAY