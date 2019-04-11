NZ police seek man over Christchurch mosque worshipper abuse

The Al Noor mosque in Deans Ave is seen without barricades a week after the twin mosque attack that claimed 50 lives in Christchurch March 22, 2019. — Marty Melville pic via AFP

WELLINGTON, April 11 — New Zealand police were today seeking a man who allegedly hurled abuse at worshippers outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were killed in a massacre last month.

Police said the man was wearing a “Trump” t-shirt and black cap and had “shaken” the Muslim community late yesterday at the Al Noor mosque by shouting abuse at people.

“Our community has no tolerance for those who target or victimise others because of their identity, and nor does police,” Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said in a statement yesterday.

“This is especially so for members of our Muslim community who are already dealing with so much,” he added.

The man walked off into the park opposite the mosque after the incident.

Police renewed their calls today, seeking to identify the man they described as “of solid build with short dark hair and a tattoo on his left shoulder/neck area”.

Police said they are reviewing their response as two armed officers were at the mosque at the time of the incident.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder over the Christchurch twin mosque attacks. — AFP