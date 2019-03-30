Slovaks vote, with anti-corruption activist tipped to win presidency

Slovakia’s presidential candidates Zuzana Caputova and Maros Sefcovic get ready for a televised debate ahead of an election run-off, at TV Markiza studio in Bratislava, Slovakia March 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRATISLAVA, March 30 — Slovaks began voting today for a new president with the favourite an outsider whose anti-corruption stance has resonated with voters still reeling from the fallout from an investigative journalist’s murder.

An environmental lawyer with no experience in political office, Zuzana Caputova could become the EU and eurozone member’s first female president.

Her rival in the run-off election is the ruling party’s candidate, EU energy commissioner and career diplomat Maros Sefcovic.

Two recent opinion polls give at least 60 per cent of the vote to Caputova, who ran on a slogan of “Stand up to evil”, telling AFP that “People are calling for change” in the central European country of 5.4 million.

She was among tens of thousands of anti-government protesters who rallied last year after journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were gunned down as he was preparing to publish a story on alleged ties between Slovak politicians and the Italian mafia.

Then prime minister Robert Fico was forced to resign but remains the leader of the populist-left Smer-SD party and is a close ally of the current premier.

Five people have been charged in the Kuciak case, including a millionaire businessman with alleged ties to Smer-SD who is suspected of having ordered the murders.

The European Parliament urged Slovakia on Thursday to continue to investigate, “including any possible political links to the crimes.”

MEPs voiced “concern about the allegations of corruption, conflicts of interest, impunity and revolving doors in Slovakia’s circles of power.”

The Smer-SD has backed Sefcovic, support that appears not to have served him well, as the 52-year-old took just 19 per cent of the vote in the first round of the election compared with Caputova’s 40 per cent.

The slain journalist’s brother is among voters who have ruled out Sefcovic because of his ties to the political establishment.

“I will not vote for someone supported by oligarchs and their people who have deprived me of my brother and sister-in-law,” Jozef Kuciak wrote on his Facebook page earlier this week.

“I will definitely vote for Ms. Caputova.”

Pro-democracy, pro-Europe

Analysts compare the 45-year-old divorced mother of two to French President Emmanuel Macron, an outsider who swept to power in 2017 on a reformist agenda.

“A similar story unfolded during the last presidential election in France, where the representative of the new political trend and a new political movement prevailed,” analyst Aneta Vilagi told AFP.

But fellow analyst Juraj Marusiak cautioned that the comparison also came with a darker side as “Caputova, like Macron, is a symbol of a very hazily defined hope.”

“Their programmes were formulated within vague contours, so they can also bring great disappointment,” he said.

Caputova’s campaign promises include environmental protection, better care for the elderly and justice for all.

“I intend to actively initiate systematic changes that would deprive prosecutors and the police of political influence,” Caputova told AFP.

Sefcovic for his part has promised greater social benefits for seniors and young families, a stronger industrial policy and a revitalisation of the country’s agricultural sector.

Outgoing President Andrej Kiska said he was pleased that “two democratic and pro-European candidates have advanced to the run-off.”

“Believe me, this is something that many countries envy us for,” he added in a televised address Wednesday.

Kiska has endorsed Caputova, while Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini implied support for Sefcovic by calling for “an experienced president”.

What the people want

Stockkeeper Ondrej Hutira, 59, voted for Sefcovic, telling AFP: “I’d rather have a man for such an important position.”

Fellow Bratislava resident Edita Sladkova is also on team Sefcovic.

“Fluent in three foreign languages, he is broad-minded and erudite in all areas,” the teacher told AFP.

But economist Ivan Polakovic believes “Sefcovic has made a mistake. He’s a career diplomat. He should have stayed in Brussels.”

“I knew who I didn’t want to vote for. Therefore Caputova was my only choice,” the 44-year-old told AFP.

Financier Slavomir Kubani, 39, also backed Caputova, whom he called “a trustworthy person, humane and reasonable.”

“I didn’t want to vote for someone backed by the Smer party, we have had enough bad experience with them.”

Though the office is largely ceremonial, the president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges and is commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The head of state can also veto laws passed by parliament.

Polling stations close at 2100 GMT. Provisional results are expected around midnight.

The new president will be sworn in on June 15. — AFP