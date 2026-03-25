MARCH 25 — Malaysia can no longer treat the war in West Asia as a distant geopolitical spectacle.

The warning issued by the National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is both timely and necessary: this conflict is not episodic, nor is it likely to fade quickly.

It is structural in nature and increasingly prolonged in its consequences.

The real danger does not lie solely in missiles, retaliation, or shifting alliances.

It lies in the slow but relentless tightening of global energy supply—an energy crisis that is already cascading into food systems, fertilizer production, and the broader cost of living.

What Malaysia faces is not a singular shock, but a chain reaction that begins with energy and radiates outward into every aspect of daily life.

At the heart of this crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Yet it is a mistake to imagine this chokepoint as a simple valve that can be turned on or off. It is a narrow maritime corridor where even the perception of danger—whether from drones, missiles, or naval brinkmanship—can disrupt flows.

Insurance premiums surge, shipping slows, and markets react instantly. In such an environment, fear alone becomes a powerful economic force.

Prices rise not only because supply is cut, but because supply is perceived to be at risk.

From this initial disruption, the effects spread with alarming speed.

As fuel prices climb, transportation costs follow, embedding inflation into the logistics of everyday goods.

Natural gas, a critical input in fertilizer production, becomes more expensive, driving up the cost of ammonia and reducing output.

Farmers, faced with higher input costs, scale back or pass on the burden, resulting in lower yields and higher food prices months later.

At the same time, the cost of animal feed—particularly corn and soy—rises in tandem with energy and transport costs, pushing up the prices of poultry, beef, and dairy.

What begins as an energy shock gradually transforms into a full-spectrum cost-of-living crisis.

At the heart of this crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. — Reuters pic

Malaysia, to its credit, is better positioned than many of its Asean counterparts.

As a net exporter of liquefied natural gas and a modest oil producer, it stands to benefit from higher global energy prices, at least in the initial phase. Export revenues can support the ringgit and provide a buffer against external shocks.

Yet this advantage is far from absolute. Higher global prices inevitably translate into higher subsidy burdens at home.

The government must spend more to shield consumers from rising fuel costs, and beyond a certain threshold, the fiscal strain begins to outweigh the gains from exports.

Moreover, Malaysia does not operate in isolation.

It remains deeply embedded in global supply chains, importing significant portions of its food, fertilizers, and feedstock.

Inflation, therefore, is not merely a domestic phenomenon; it is imported, transmitted through the very networks that sustain Malaysia’s economy. In this sense, resilience coexists with vulnerability.

Across Asean, the disparities are even more pronounced.

Countries such as the Philippines and Thailand, heavily dependent on imported energy, are far more exposed to price volatility.

Economies in Indochina, while dynamic, remain sensitive to rising input costs in agriculture and manufacturing.

Malaysia’s relative strength should not invite complacency, but rather a sense of urgency and responsibility to anticipate what may soon affect the region as a whole.

The most dangerous assumption Malaysia can make is that this crisis will be short-lived.

Even if hostilities were to pause, the damage to critical infrastructure—oil facilities, LNG terminals, and shipping networks—would not be repaired overnight. The aftershocks of war often linger long after the headlines fade.

A protracted conflict would mean sustained high energy prices, recurring disruptions, and persistent inflationary pressures that could reshape economic expectations for years to come.

In such a context, Malaysia’s response must be measured yet decisive.

Coordination across energy, agriculture, and trade sectors is no longer optional; it is essential.

Strategic reserves must be reassessed, not only for fuel but also for fertilizers and key food items.

Regional cooperation within Asean must be deepened and broadened, particularly in the areas of energy sharing and food security.

Above all, there must be a clear and honest communication with the public: the pressures ahead are real, and they may endure.

The war in West Asia is ultimately about flows—of oil, gas, goods, and livelihoods.

When those flows are disrupted, the consequences are neither distant nor abstract. They are immediate, tangible, and deeply felt.

Malaysia has the capacity to weather this storm better than many. But resilience must not be mistaken for immunity.

The energy crisis unfolding today is not a temporary disturbance; it is a structural shift toward a more volatile and uncertain global order.

To ignore this warning would be costly. To prepare for it, however, would be an act of foresight that Malaysia can no longer afford to delay.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies and a director at the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.