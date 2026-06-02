JUNE 2 — We are living through one of the most rapid waves of digital transformation in modern history. Artificial intelligence drafts our emails, generates our presentations and increasingly supports decision-making processes that once required teams of analysts. The dominant instinct in many organisations is to adopt more tools, automate more workflows and accelerate everything that can be accelerated.

Yet amid this surge toward optimisation, an interesting counter current has begun to emerge. A recent Fast Company article argues that in order to think clearly, learn deeply and remain cognitively sharp, professionals may need significantly less technology in certain aspects of their work. The idea may sound nostalgic at first. In practice, it is strategic.

The more we automate cognitive effort, the more we must be intentional about preserving it.

One of the simplest examples is the habit of writing by hand. Research cited in the article suggests that handwriting engages deeper cognitive processing than typing. When we write by hand during meetings or while thinking through a problem, we cannot capture everything verbatim. We are forced to prioritise, to interpret and to synthesise in real time. That mental filtering process strengthens understanding.

In many leadership discussions, I have observed that digital note-taking often encourages volume over insight. Screens allow us to record extensively, but not necessarily to reflect. Handwriting, by contrast, slows the pace just enough to deepen thought. In an environment where AI can instantly summarise a transcript, the true advantage lies not in how quickly we capture information, but in how well we internalise it.

For Gen Z professionals who have grown up in fully digital environments, this may feel unfamiliar. Yet I have noticed a growing number of younger employees experimenting with analogue tools precisely because they sense the cognitive fatigue that constant screen exposure creates. This is not a rejection of technology. It is a recalibration.

When we write by hand during meetings or while thinking through a problem, we cannot capture everything verbatim. We are forced to prioritise, to interpret and to synthesise in real time. — Pexels pic

The same principle applies to collaboration.

Remote meetings and digital whiteboards have expanded flexibility and reduced logistical friction. However, the Fast Company piece highlights research indicating that physical co-presence generates more spontaneous and diverse creative exchanges. When individuals share a physical space, subtle cues, interruptions and informal contributions often produce ideas that would not surface in a structured video call.

In sectors such as healthcare or biomedical innovation, where interdisciplinary collaboration is essential, these nuances matter. A prototype may begin as a half-articulated thought sketched on a physical whiteboard. A regulatory concern may emerge from a casual remark during a live discussion. Creativity rarely follows a neat agenda.

As organisations integrate AI tools into daily workflows, the temptation is to make collaboration increasingly efficient and structured. Yet over-structuring can narrow the range of perspectives considered. Real brainstorming, without screens and without slide decks, creates space for exploration before refinement. It signals that ideas are allowed to evolve before they are judged.

The third habit that deserves renewed attention is the simple act of sharing time face to face, often over something as ordinary as coffee. Casual exchanges are frequently dismissed as unproductive. However, research referenced in the article points to the strong connection between in-person social interaction and cognitive performance. Beyond individual well-being, these interactions build trust and belonging.

In hybrid workplaces, loneliness is an emerging risk, particularly for younger professionals who are still forming their professional identity. Early-career employees learn not only through formal training but through observation and informal conversation. A brief discussion about how a senior colleague approaches a problem can transmit more tacit knowledge than a formal document ever could.

For leaders, the lesson is not to retreat from technology. AI will continue to shape the workplace, and rightly so. The lesson is to recognise that as digital systems become more capable, human capabilities must be cultivated deliberately rather than assumed.

Handwriting reinforces disciplined thinking. In-person brainstorming strengthens collective creativity. Informal conversations deepen trust and cultural cohesion. These practices may appear modest in comparison to sophisticated AI systems, yet they sustain the cognitive and relational infrastructure on which those systems ultimately depend.

Gen Z will enter workplaces defined by digital fluency. Their advantage, however, will not come from mastering the most applications. It will come from balancing fluency with depth. The organisations that understand this balance will be better positioned to navigate technological acceleration without eroding the human judgment that gives technology its value.

As we invest in more advanced tools, we would do well to invest equally in habits that preserve attention, reflection and genuine connection. In doing so, we are not stepping backward. We are ensuring that progress remains anchored in the very qualities that make work meaningful and sustainable.

* Ts. Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.